Homeless! Please help me buy a van to live in.

This is the real Annamarie "Rose" Tracy aka Rose Ross or Heimdall_ToyPoodle's mom.

I have been homeless for many months and have been provided the opportunity to get a van that has been set up to live in. Currently, I stay in my car, which is unreliable and unsafe with my emotional support dog. I have had some friends help me with hotel stays so we don't get sick from the heat. This would be a more permanent solution. If I am able to secure the van, I can afford what bills come with van life, except maybe to license it. Please help me. I am 66 years old and disabled.