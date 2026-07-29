Homeless Person Trying to Get Back on Track

Hello,





I am a recently homeless person trying to afford life and get back on track, but it has been hard. I am overqualified for everything that is hiring quickly because of my Bachelor's Degree, but I am "too inexperienced" for the things my degree says I know how to do. That leaves me in a constant loop of either having my applications ignored or not making it past the first interview.





Until I am able to sustain myself through a job, I need help.