GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Homeless & Penniless In A Foreign Continent

Goal£50,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created bySara-Jayne Arnold

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sara-Jayne Arnold

Homeless & Penniless In A Foreign Continent

Please note that above there are some samples of my videos - please don't miss them, as the first is especially for you (actually I think I need to share the private link - this is below). Please also note that I am not expecting to reach the amount stated, it was just for longevity purposes, and that you can help me without even donating a penny - to become self-sufficient is my biggest goal and if you can just like and/or share my YT channel and Etsy store then that helps to drive more traffic and is very valuable to me and I am forever grateful!


https://youtu.be/dveDr2NQvbE?si=_ZImbxAyykt1aYI7


I used to have a well paying and enjoyable career as a Legal PA in the City & West End of London, until I lost literally everything during "The Event" (2020).


In a desperate attempt to survive I took my meagre savings and bounced around abroad, as it was more cost effective for survival. I spent the first years in Estonia and Georgia. For the last three years I have been utterly destitute. As a means to survive I worked at animal shelters in South East Asia just for a roof over my head and food in my stomach (well, also I should add I do actually love animals a lot, particularly cats!).


For the last year I have been working with dogs but I spent months and months literally working over 100 hours a week, with 0-1 hours sleep per night. In the last couple of months the environment went extremely toxic and I now find myself with nowhere to go, trying to sleep outside, and not being able to eat or, more importantly, drink (water and other non-alcoholic refreshments). I carry huge bags around constantly with nowhere safe to go or to rest, in sauna like temperatures.


I have been DESPERATELY trying to make money the last couple of years by making ebooks, designing t-shirts, making YouTube videos. I WANT to be self sufficient, and have been trying to make an honest living. However it has been hard to find any time, and certainly I have no time to promote such things let alone make them. Now I do not even have the means or the safe space to make them in. The only thing that kept me going and living is that I wanted to see my Macbeth Cats Musical to completion, and perhaps also do a full scale production of my book "Nanda: One Knight to Remember". For the last few months I was lucky if I could get even one chapter of Macbeth done per month. Now It is looking more and more likely that I will never be able to create another thing again. It brought me a very tiny slither of joy to do these things, in the darkest of times. 


I am too exhausted now to continue working for so long at animal shelters, and suffering abuse. I need ... I want ... to start trying to make a business of my passion. I have no choice whatsoever to stay in SE Asia, but I WANT to work and have the freedom to create for at least 8 hours per day. I want most of all just to be able to survive. Please please please help me to do that. When I can afford to live I will do even more work to help the animals (though I would prefer just to be in a position to donate, maybe even adopt one of the dogs or cat that I love). I just need some security, safety, peace of mind, rest and head space.


I am right now suffering very much, alone and scared - but I keep trying over and over again to do the right thing and make a success of something. I have so many ideas, and nowhere for them to go. Help me please, even if you just share some of my YouTube videos, or "favourite" my Etsy store so that more traffic will go to those places - all of these things help me so much.


Thank you for sharing your time with my thoughts and pleas. I really appreciate you even for just being here.


SJ

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve