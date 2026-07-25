Homeless & Penniless In A Foreign Continent

Please note that above there are some samples of my videos - please don't miss them, as the first is especially for you (actually I think I need to share the private link - this is below). Please also note that I am not expecting to reach the amount stated, it was just for longevity purposes, and that you can help me without even donating a penny - to become self-sufficient is my biggest goal and if you can just like and/or share my YT channel and Etsy store then that helps to drive more traffic and is very valuable to me and I am forever grateful!





https://youtu.be/dveDr2NQvbE?si=_ZImbxAyykt1aYI7





I used to have a well paying and enjoyable career as a Legal PA in the City & West End of London, until I lost literally everything during "The Event" (2020).





In a desperate attempt to survive I took my meagre savings and bounced around abroad, as it was more cost effective for survival. I spent the first years in Estonia and Georgia. For the last three years I have been utterly destitute. As a means to survive I worked at animal shelters in South East Asia just for a roof over my head and food in my stomach (well, also I should add I do actually love animals a lot, particularly cats!).





For the last year I have been working with dogs but I spent months and months literally working over 100 hours a week, with 0-1 hours sleep per night. In the last couple of months the environment went extremely toxic and I now find myself with nowhere to go, trying to sleep outside, and not being able to eat or, more importantly, drink (water and other non-alcoholic refreshments). I carry huge bags around constantly with nowhere safe to go or to rest, in sauna like temperatures.





I have been DESPERATELY trying to make money the last couple of years by making ebooks, designing t-shirts, making YouTube videos. I WANT to be self sufficient, and have been trying to make an honest living. However it has been hard to find any time, and certainly I have no time to promote such things let alone make them. Now I do not even have the means or the safe space to make them in. The only thing that kept me going and living is that I wanted to see my Macbeth Cats Musical to completion, and perhaps also do a full scale production of my book "Nanda: One Knight to Remember". For the last few months I was lucky if I could get even one chapter of Macbeth done per month. Now It is looking more and more likely that I will never be able to create another thing again. It brought me a very tiny slither of joy to do these things, in the darkest of times.





I am too exhausted now to continue working for so long at animal shelters, and suffering abuse. I need ... I want ... to start trying to make a business of my passion. I have no choice whatsoever to stay in SE Asia, but I WANT to work and have the freedom to create for at least 8 hours per day. I want most of all just to be able to survive. Please please please help me to do that. When I can afford to live I will do even more work to help the animals (though I would prefer just to be in a position to donate, maybe even adopt one of the dogs or cat that I love). I just need some security, safety, peace of mind, rest and head space.





I am right now suffering very much, alone and scared - but I keep trying over and over again to do the right thing and make a success of something. I have so many ideas, and nowhere for them to go. Help me please, even if you just share some of my YouTube videos, or "favourite" my Etsy store so that more traffic will go to those places - all of these things help me so much.





Thank you for sharing your time with my thoughts and pleas. I really appreciate you even for just being here.





SJ