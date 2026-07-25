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Homeless, Need Home and Job

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBelle Williams

Fundraiser funds will be received by Belle Williams

Homeless, Need Home and Job

In 2015 I bought a home in Henry Illinois. In 11 years of paying mortgage and several loans seller took out without my permissions, upgrading the home for thousands of dollars, seller turned the home over to the bank.

I did not get a court hearing, I was not notified until a Sheriff put a 9 day to evacuate notice on my door. I tried to talk to the court in Marshall County, but was told conflict of interest. I tried to talk to several attorneys, but was told, conflict of interest. I left the home with all my belongings and had to quit my job, due to homelessness. Over $152,000 was put into mortgage, loans taken out after our agreement of original purchase price, and upgrades, new furnace, 2 new water heaters, new appliances and doors, cabinets, and many other items I also purchased.

I got nothing but an eviction notice only giving me 9 days to vacate. I am a widow and a senior. This is elder abuse both financially and physically. I can't get my job back because I was not given more than 9 days to vacate my property I had paid for, for 11 years. I have nothing but my car, three suitcases of clothing, a dog and some important papers to my name. Seller scammed me and the township took all. Wanted property for their vacation home plans. I got nothing. They took all without even a court hearing. I am homeless living in hotels off the little savings I had saved for renovating my home. I have used up most and will be on the streets next week without a hand up. I need a home that is pet friendly and a job. A hand up, not a hand out.

I thank the LORD for you.

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