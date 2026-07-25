Homeless need help

I became homeless recently and am living in my car. I drove from Ontario to Calgary thinking I would find work but couldn't. I was leaving an abusive situation. I don't do drugs and have a clean criminal record. I started doing deliveries to get back on my feet but need money for car maintenance. I need gas for deliveries an oil change and my two front lights are out and I need new breaks. It will cost more than 250 for everything but 250 is what I'll need to get going on making money on deliveries to pay for the rest. Once I am financially stable I'll donate the equivalent received to a Christian charity. Give a man a fish vs helping him buy a fishing rod.

UPDATE: I had to take another loan out for 500$ this time for transmission and oil change among other things. I need new brakes but even with funds I won't be able to afford them.

UPDATE: I am doing door dash but can't make enough for food and gas. Car is breaking down and need new tires.the AC no longer works and a bunch of fuses are blown. I sold everything i own and only have books and clothes left to sell. I am nearing the end.