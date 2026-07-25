Homeless man looking for help (clean,sober,LOST!)

Hello....My name is Michael...my story is long, and painful....this is a last ditch effort to save myself, I am sorry for needing help, but the truth is, I DO. I came from a very traumatic household that included, severe physical, mental, and sexual abuse...and now being in my 50s...I am broke,(came from poor) homeless, no family, no drugs, kids, or ex's....just a lonely guy who genuinely needs some help to survive...been living in doorways, benches, tents, vehicles, and resting where ever I can! Jesus said "foxes have dens, birds have nest, but the son of man, has nowhere to lay his head" Thats pretty much been my life.....and I can see it getting to end times, if I cant find another who can help me. Thank you, be well, and God bless.

Michael