Hello my name is Rashard. I am currently dealing with homelessness. As you know the heat in Memphis TN is excruciating and I have no where to go. I'm trying to save up for a apartment or duplex as well as have 2 months paid up on the rent. If you can find it in your heart to help support this cause it will be greatly appreciated. I lost my job recently and fell behind on my bills because the only transportation I had went down on me. I have been living on the streets for 3 days now. But with your help I know I can find a job and not go into people establishment looking and smelling any kind of way. I don't have any family here. Both parents passed in 2009 and it is a struggle each day just dealing with that alone. Anything you have to help get me out of this bad situation will help. Thank and the most high continue to bless us all.