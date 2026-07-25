I found myself homeless this year. It is the worst year of my life. I am slowly rebuilding but so much is going wrong. I had 3 teeth pulled I need to fix. I am diagnosed with Cronic Kidney Disease. So a lot of new meds. I am still in an apartment that is provided by the shelter. I need a chance to get back on my own. If you find it in your heart to help. I am giving back 10 % to this campaign.