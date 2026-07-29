Homeless living in car. Working. No way to save.

I recently became homeless and am forced to live in my car. Im currently working. But I cant afford to save anything for a place to live. After I lost my mother things just keep getting worse and I cant get myself out of this hole. I just need help getting into a small apartment so I can focus on my children and which I can no longer see do to not having a place. My children are the most important thing to me. I don't know how much more I can take. Not seeing them makes life not worth living.