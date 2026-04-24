Homeless in somers point

Hello my name is Raymond Baird, I'm 51 and I'm staying with a person I met on tinder.I have a ex and four children living in co springs I'm in New Jersey because my so called cousin said she would help me get back on my feet when I got kicked out of my ex place!!I've lived in the shelter as long as I can and its killing me I've had covid 3 times they don't feed you anything. IM suicidal over everything and being homeless onto of loosing two wife's and dive kids.Im not asking for alot ,I do believe that Jesus is lord and savior and there is someone out there who can help.I need help to get out to Corrado by train from New Jersey then when I get to colorado in order to have a good job you need a car and thats where the rest of the money comes in at .I'm sorry if I'm not explaining myself right but anyone can call me ill show anyone any proof they need or want just please help im being told to leave as I write this now but I have no where to go ,no luggage no nothing.