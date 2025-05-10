Homeless and in Danger

Hi folks, my name is Mel. I'm asking for help for my friend Victoria Vines, along with her mother, who are both currently homeless and living in their car. Victoria is in danger due to health problems that living in her car makes much worse and they are in dire need of help.

Victoria and her mom lost their housing over a year ago due to family problems. After the death of her grandfather, who helped care for her and her mom as they are both disabled, her grandmother went back on her promise to allow Victoria to continue to live in the home her grandfather bought for her and instead evicted them. They were given 24 hours to vacate by the court and were only able to grab a few essential things along with some furniture that is being kept in storage. They are behind on the fees for this storage place and are risking losing even that now.

Victoria is only in her 30s but she has a number of complex medical issues which have required many MANY doctor and hospital visits, tests, procedures, and medications, including an oral chemo therapy pill and anti-seizure medications. She was previously receiving disability benefits but due to mail mixups and not receiving paperwork required to renew her benefits they were stopped in 2022. After appealing it she was told that she had to begin the approval process all over again, which is where she's still at today. Disability benefits are a nightmare to be approved for even when there is an obvious and clear need for it and she's been in limbo for years now because of that fact. While her mom does receive disability it is not enough for them to afford housing. They've been barely keeping their car from being repossessed and it isn't currently insured because of how expensive car insurance is in Louisiana. They've tried every single option there is locally for resources for homeless people and have been turned away due to Victoria's health problems or simply a lack of funding. She is considered a 'liability' for shelters and such due to her seizures and being a fall risk. Unfortunately this is the reality of living in a smaller city in much of the southern United States. The homeless population is high and the resources available are very low.

Victoria was recently hospitalized for numerous blood clots all throughout her body, including her lungs. She described the pain to me as "worse than childbirth" and despite how dangerous these clots are she was only kept for a night before being discharged. She is on blood thinners and needs to lie down and rest but does not have that ability in her car. Sleeping in her car is the CAUSE of the clots. She is beyond exhausted and sleep deprived and is in so much pain that she is very much a fall risk even more so than usual. I was able to help them get a cheap hotel room for 2 nights today (May 10th) and I got them some non-perishable food but this is the extent of my ability to assist right now. My housing situation is barely working for me at the moment so I am unable to have them stay with me as much as I wish I could. While I can't do much monetarily I want to do as much as I possibly can otherwise, which is why I am here now, posting this fundraiser.

Victoria and her mom are good people who are having a very bad time. It is essential to get them out of their car and into a home as soon as possible. Victoria's life may literally be on the line. The funds being asked for will go to pay for a cheap apartment in town. One decent thing about living in a small town is that small apartments can be found for around $600 a month. I'm basing the asking amount on one I've located that is in a decent area of town and allows cats as Victoria and her mom have 2 cats that have been staying with a foster for a while now. The foster has warned that she may need to adopt them out elsewhere since Victoria and her mom's living situation has not gotten better for a long while now, so I'd like to hopefully get them in a place soon so they're able to keep their fur babies. They've already lost so much.

I hope to raise enough to cover 6 months worth of housing costs which would include all the initial fees and deposits plus monthly rent and utility payments. While the specific apartment I have located includes water and trash in the monthly rent I am including it separately in the breakdown and combining it with estimated electricity costs as this unit may not be available for long and many other potential housing options do not include water and trash in their rental cost. The hope is that within 6 months Victoria will finally be approved for disability and will be able to take over the monthly living costs along with her mom. That bridge will be crossed if/when we come to it but this at least provides a much needed cushion in the meantime.

Price breakdown for 6 months

$575 monthly rent x 6 months

$30 application fee

$300 deposit

$250 one time pet fee

$300 pet deposit

$200 estimated monthly electricity and water bills x 6 months (this amount is based on what I pay for my own utilities)

This all equals to $5530. The estimate fees GiveSendGo will take out is around $150-160, which does not include the $0.30 cent per donation fee. The additional $470 is to cover these fees. I am listed as the beneficiary just because I have a bank account for it to go to, but I have full permission from Victoria herself to do this campaign and every single penny donated will go directly to the goal of getting her housing.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for any and all donations and shares you're able to help with. It means the world to me and it definitely means the world to the mother and daughter that desperately need it.