Homeless help get me shelter or a place to stay

My name is ronie Deanna griggs and I been having it hard here lately lost my kids in Sept last year and then my dad just now selling my house and land from right up under me and I was staying with my bf and his parents til they put me out now I'm living out the woods and needing help to get a place to stay im looking for employment goodwill suppose to be calling me anytime about me starting there and about the program they got I also go to spend fees on getting a lawyer to get my kids with me after I get a place to stay