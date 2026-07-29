Help Me Keep a Roof Over My Head





Hello everyone,





I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help, but I am facing a serious financial crisis and urgently need support.





Recently, someone stole my bank card information and gained access to my personal information. As a result, money was taken from my account, leaving me without the funds I depend on to pay my bills and take care of my basic needs. I have reported the situation and am doing everything I can to resolve it, but unfortunately the process takes time, and my bills cannot wait.





Right now, my biggest concern is my housing. I need to come up with $1,000 to pay my landlord. If I cannot make this payment, I am at risk of losing my home and being forced to leave.





This has been an overwhelming and heartbreaking experience. Having my financial information stolen has left me struggling to stay afloat, and I am asking for help during one of the most difficult times in my life.





Any donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward paying my rent and helping me remain in my home while I work through the fraud investigation and recover financially. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and for any support, prayers, donations, or shares you can provide. Your kindness means more than words can express.





With gratitude,





McKenna ❤️



