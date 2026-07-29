CAMPAIGN PROPOSAL

Title: HOMELESS: BUT NOT HOPELESS

Campaign Lead: Abah Emmanuel

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Homeless: But Not Hopeless is a 4-week awareness and fundraising campaign designed to humanize homelessness in Lagos, drive empathy, and raise tangible support for local shelters. We reject pity. We restore dignity. We show that behind every person on the street is a name, a story, and a future worth investing in.





Goal: Raise ₦5,000,000 for 3 partner shelters + generate 1M+ views of real stories to shift public perception.

2. THE PROBLEM 1. Visibility without humanity: Lagosians see homeless people daily, but rarely see them. They become invisible. 2. System gaps: 2-year upfront rent, unemployment, and family breakdowns push people into street situations with no safety net. 3. Donation fatigue: People want to help but don’t trust where money goes or feel their ₦1,000 won’t matter. 3. THE INSIGHT

People don’t ignore homelessness because they’re heartless. They ignore it because they feel helpless.