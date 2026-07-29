Homeless Family with baby needs home

My employer was my landlord. I worked for them for five years and paid my rent every month. I got hurt at work and they started to try and evict me. I kept paying my rent thinking they wouldn’t win. They won. I had three days to move from my home of five years with my fiance, our one year old daughter and two thirteen year old dogs. We have been outside since July 5th and I need two back surgeries. We just need enough to get into a home and then we can pay the rent once we’re in. I’ve been dueworked since I was 13 years old and never expected at 46 to have my first and only child and then didn’t expect to get hurt at work and then definitely didn’t expect for my landlord/ employer to evict me from my home since I paid my rent one month ahead for five years. But I guess that house was for employees only. I don’t have friends and my family has no money to help me cause they’re on social security and living with friends cause they can’t afford their own house. All of my money I had went to U-Haul and storage for our entire home. We just need help to get into a house and then we can do it from there. God has given us a beautiful family please help us get back on our feet to fulfill gods visions for us. Thank you for taking the time to read this.