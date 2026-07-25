Homeless family with a six‑month‑old seeking stabl

We’re a displaced newly homeless working class family staying in a hotel in Washington State after losing our home. I’ve been calling every agency I can — Coordinated Entry, Family Promise, Fishline, KCR — but we keep getting sent toward shelters that aren’t safe or appropriate for my family.I’m doing everything I can to keep my six month old safe and get us into stable housing. We’re so close, but the only thing standing between us and a real home is move‑in costs: deposit and first month’s rent.I don’t have a big social circle to share this with, so I’m hoping that someone here might be willing to help or even just send encouragement.Any kindness means more than you know. We love God and believe in Jesus and we trust his path, and know we just need to keep trying our best Psalm 34:18“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”This is my verse right now — exhausted, overwhelmed, but still fighting.



