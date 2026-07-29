Homeless Domestic violence Survivor

I left my abuser almost three years ago after ten years of constant abuse. This person was supposed to be a roommate but as soon as the lease was signed he took over my life and stole everyone and everything from me. I was tortured daily but I knew I would get out. I finally did and because I didn't utilize any state resources and my credit was destroyed because of my abuser I then became prey to scam artists landlords/ slumlords. Since leaving my abuser I have had over $15,000 stolen from me from landlords who are renting places that aren't fit for humans! The last one had me living with human feces backed up in the bathtub for days then told me to leave because he didn't want to fix it. He kept $7,000, I only lived there 5 weeks. I now have no place to live, I have no family, no friends, only a few co-workers. My only option is to buy a home so I can have some peace. I have worked so hard my entire life and I ask for nothing but unfortunately at this time I am desperate. It should not be this hard to simply Survive in America.

God Bless and thank you.