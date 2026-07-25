Homeless Diabetic with insulin pump needs a car

My name is Michelle. I was married for over 7 years to a very mean and hateful man. He always screamed and yelled at me over little things, like asking him simple questions. I was his prisoner and he the warden. I HAD TO LEAVE! Now, here I am, 52 years old having to walk EVERYWHERE I go and it's very very hard. He will not give me a vehicle. There is a huge hill as I walk to town for Dr visits or running errands and its so tuff to walk back up it because of my asthma. I also have a 37 year old daughter with special needs that I would love to visit or pick up to spend time with her, but its hard to get anywhere right now. My only income is disability and I know I won't EVER be able to get a car on my own. I'm not sure if anyone can help me or not. I truly have nothing. . Not even an apartment of my own. I have to stay in 1 room right now after living in a 4 bedroom 2 bath house. My world is nothing but chaos. I'm so alone, lost, confused and absolutely unsure how to start completely over. I honestly hate being alive right now. Somebody please help me... I've been praying about needing some help, so if God touches your heart about me, please donate if you can. Thank you so much