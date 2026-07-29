Homeless crisis

My me roommate and my cat are falling on hard times we were able to pay the first 3 months but are having hours cut at work so can't afford it right now I've suffered homelessness before and I don't know if I'll survive this summer heat the only option I have which is not really an option is to use again just so I can get housing but I promised my mother on her death bed I'd never do that again and I meant it so please anything you can do helps thanks