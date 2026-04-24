Homeless but Hopeful

In a way, I’m kinda in this situation because of my own doing and in another way, it was no fault of my own. I have been having seizures for years now and on top of that I have multiple other health problems. I was in a car accident a few years ago and when I received my settlement, I used it to help others. But when the money was gone, no one was there to help me. My husband had me rent an overly expensive apartment and then he decided he wanted a divorce. He meant a woman from the Philippines and moved there and bought a house with her. He stopped paying me support and I went through my savings trying to stay there. I have 2 tiny toy poodle service dogs and I refuse to give them up. They are all I have and I make sure they are fed and taken care of before myself. The younger of the two got extremely sick last month and she had to go to the ER vet. He said she wouldn’t have made it through the night. She was diagnosed with pancreatitis. Everything I own is in storage and it is in jeopardy of being auctioned. It’s getting way too hot to sleep in my car, I’m still fighting SSI, my bank account is in the negatives and I’m getting ready to lose everything else I own. It’s just one thing after another and things are so bad, I never thought I’d be here. But I keep my faith, keep praying and doing my devotionals and just give it to God. I’m praying my SSI will start before I lose everything. My car insurance is being canceled, the storage is going to be auctioned, I’m 2 payments behind on my dog’s ER visit and I’m just trying to survive. Praying God will see us through since I have no other resources. I hate asking for help but I have no other options. This is my last resort. I’ll keep y’all updated. Thank you in advance and have a blessed evening.