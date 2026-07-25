Homeless and trying to move to KY

So me and my wife are currently homeless living in a tent and we are trying to move to KY where her moms property she had is. I lost my job due to not having gas money for the car after being off for 10 days. My wife can't handle being in the heat and it's only getting hotter if somebody could help we have to move by the 15th of this month so can y'all please help as much as possible I would greatly appreciate it!