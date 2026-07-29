Homeless and need help getting back on my feet

I was recently released from prison and am currently homeless. This has been an incredibly challenging time for me, and I am doing my best to rebuild my life from the ground up. I am reaching out for support because I want to create a stable foundation for myself and move forward in a positive direction.









Starting over is never easy, especially without a place to call home or the basic resources needed to get by. I am determined to find work and become self-sufficient, but right now, I need a helping hand to get started. Your generosity will help me secure safe housing, afford daily meals, and cover the costs of searching for a job. Having a phone will also be essential for staying connected and finding work opportunities.









Every bit of support will make a real difference as I work to get back on my feet and build a better future. I would be extremely grateful for any help I receive. Thank you for considering my situation and for supporting me during this important transition. Your kindness means more than words can express.