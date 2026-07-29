Homeless and Need Help

It’s incredibly difficult for me to write this, but right now my husband, our three dogs, and I are facing homelessness.

Over the past few weeks, we have exhausted every resource and reached out to every organization and program we could find for help. While many people have shown kindness and compassion, unfortunately there has been little assistance available for our situation.

For the last three weeks, we have been living out of our car, doing everything we can to stay hopeful and keep our dogs safe and cared for. Right now, we are simply trying to make it through one day at a time.

We are asking for help to raise enough money to stay in a hotel through the weekend so we can have a safe place to sleep, shower, and regroup, as well as buy groceries and basic necessities.

Any donation, no matter how small, would mean more than we can express. And if you’re unable to donate, sharing this page would help us tremendously.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support, kindness, or prayers you can offer during this difficult time.