Homeless and In Need of a Miracle

Oftentimes, I hear how people speak about and toward individuals who find themselves in homeless situations. The judgments made, the assumptions of using substances, the coldness and lack of care for the situations and circumstances that put them in the positions they're in. Never did I ever look down on such individuals, never did I think myself better... never did I ever think it would ever happen to me.





Covid came around and shook things up for my family and where we were living, after which our landlord evicted us. My family is fractured, with us having to find living spaces apart from each other and working to find a new place for all of us to come back together. Last year, I found myself making a huge change in my life, moving from New Jersey -- where I lived my whole life -- to Georgia. Partly to find something for my family, partly to try something different but mostly because my father was in a bad mental place and needed my help.





While living in Georgia, I had difficulty finding work. After a couple of months, I reconnected with a friend, who convinced me to move with her to Florida where she was certain I'd be able to find work. Only when I knew my father was doing better did I take her up on her offer and made the trip down. Since living in FL, I've been extremely active in hunting for work as it's been the first time for me in years that I've been unemployed. From looking on ZipRecruiter, LinkedIn, Indeed to walking from door to door and asking different places if they're hiring and filling out applications. I need work, I need routine, I need to get back on the beat that I was on before making such a big move.





Unfortunately, I haven't been able to find work in a timely manner outside of DoorDashing, which hasn't been enough money to properly maintain leading to my friend making an extreme decision. That decision has led to me being homeless so very far from friends and family, so far away from the state I grew up in and know. It's terrifying and makes one feel hopeless, most especially when it seems the system is designed to make it difficult for the homeless to get ahead and fix their issue. Even more defeating when I consider... I'm not an alcoholic, I don't use illegal substances, I don't have a criminal record or background or a gambling addiction... I live an honest and wholesome life and yet ended up in such an ugly predicament.





It pains me to admit this, but I need help and not just a little. I need a miracle... someone who understands the dark and ugly struggle of homelessness. Someone who doesn't mind helping. My goal is to find work, to make something of myself where I am -- flower where I'm rooted. But I could truly use more than a pick-me-up, whether to find housing or a vehicle that can be used for work... and I am at the mercy of the generosity of others. My deepest apologies for my request and the utmost gratitude toward anyone willing to help.





Blessings to you and thank you~