Homeless after Fire

My name is Michael and I live in an RV with my girlfriend and our tuxedo cat Chuthulu. We started renting this RV from my step brother shortly after becoming homeless and tonight it caught fire. It’s from the 80s and was unreliable from the start, but we made it our home regardless. We were planning to move to ontario in our pontiac after saving up more because rent is so cheap this way- but due to this unforeseen circumstance we are short on money and a home to get us started there. I’m hoping to raise $2,000 to fix an EVAP leak and transmission fluid in our car and live out of that until we can save enough to pay for some reliable and stable housing. I’ve never done a go fund me but a friend said it could be a good way to help.