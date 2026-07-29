In need of housing,down on my luck just need help only hav ssi,little va check but not enough to get a clean stable house or apartment i grew up in lima ohio like to stay in lima I appreciate any help I might receive in this mission of looking for housing in my hometown. If someone could help,God bless thankyou.i can giv receipts that the is used in my search of housing,procurement, furniture and utilities I've never experienced this until now having to ask for help but here I am asking for just that,again God bless hallelujah and amen