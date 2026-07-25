My brother and I were getting ready to move into a house that we put $1,850 down on to move in on July 3rd and when we got to the place there was somebody already living there that moved in 2 days prior that so-called landlord scanned us. So now we're sitting in a hotel with a U-Haul truck full of all her stuff after emptying out the storage unit and nowhere to go if money's running out fast. Being in a hotel both my brother and I are retired. My brother has medical issues like COPD and can barely walk so the heat is too hot to be outside anywhere outside without shelter. So we're just looking to try to raise enough money so we can find a legit place and move in. Any donations made will be greatly appreciated. Thank you all very much and God bless