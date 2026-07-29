Let’s get him a new smile 05’ IRAQ WAR Combat Vet

Help with funding his dental cosmetic treatment due to grinding his teeth at night from his 2006-2007 Iraq war deployments at 19 yrs of age! Welp after getting hit with 5 i.e.d’s (improvised explosive devices) aka road side bombs as a .50CAL Machine Gunner he developed anxiety during sleeping hours and grinds his teeth! Eroded his smile away!!! Anything would be greatly appreciated. The vA healthcare system wont cover cosmetic treatment.