Home for Pregnant Mommas and babies

Gods vision is for family style, safe group homes for pregnant Mommas, especially near abortion facilities to walk women over to. They can stay 2 hours, 2 days or 2 years. We have a House Manager or mentor onsite 24/7. We teach them life skills such as cleaning, cooking/nutrition, budgeting, communication, parenting, etc so they will be successful after they leave. Our goal is generational transformation! We have others come in and teach hobbies, sewing, painting, etc. When you live in survival mode, you don't think about what you like to do. We have devotionals and bible studies as we believe Jesus is the only way to real life. We have a photography session when they come in and after they have their baby. We help Mommas who are going to parent or share their child with another family. We are collaborating with a christian adoption agency. We want every Momma and child to feel safe, loved and wanted. Our Founders back story: I started doing drugs at 13. At 17, on drugs and on the street, God showed me a vision of family type group homes. I needed one, but there weren't any. Being a young woman on the street, you probably can't even imagine what I lived through. I got clean at 30, became a single Mom of 2 at 37 and got saved at 40. At 41, I started my first nonprofit housing women and kids in family type group homes. Hundreds of women came to know the Lord and changed their families lives. In my prior nonprofit, we had a 19 year old with 2 kids and pregnant, who had never lived in a house. She had been basically kidnapped and raped, now we call it trafficked. We look forward to being a national organization with homes all over the country! We need prayer, funds to finish remodeling our first home, funds for monthly bills (mortgage, utilities, insurance, etc) for this and future homes and staff, volunteers and mentors, lawn care, etc. THANK YOU in advance!!

