A Home for Julio so He Can Continue Serving

My name is Julio Delgado, and I've lived by one principle my entire life: to bear one another's burdens and fulfill the law of Christ, as scripture teaches us.





I consider myself a Son of Southeast Texas. Born and raised in Port Arthur, educated in Beaumont. This community shaped who I am and instilled in me a deep commitment to service.





In middle school, I dedicated myself to ministry, offering Bible studies to my classmates. In high school, I poured my energy into community service. When it came time for college, I made one of the hardest decisions of my life. I forewent pursuing an Ivy League education despite having the scholarship to do so, choosing instead to stay home and care for my younger disabled brother. Those years were precious. And though he has since passed, I carry his memory with me in everything I do.

After my brother's passing, I stepped up to become the main income provider for my family. I prioritized their security over building a safety net for myself. Scripture reminds us that providing for our families is a demonstration of our faith, and I have lived by this calling.





I also chose to become an Academic Advisor, not for financial gain, but to use the hard-earned wisdom I gained as an undergraduate to guide a younger generation of leaders in maximizing their potential. I chose a path of service over financial security. I believed deeply in the value of investing in others, giving young people knowledge and discretion, as Proverbs teaches us.





Now, I'm a first-generation graduate student pursuing a Master's in Industrial Engineering, along with coursework in Automation and AI. My dream is to break into tech, not for personal gain alone, but so I can eventually give back through microgrants and scholarships for others who are striving to overcome their own obstacles.

Beyond that? I want to build a sanctuary for stray cats. A safe haven for animals who need compassion and care, just as I've tried to provide for people throughout my life.





I also plan to use my technical skills to serve my country by joining the Air Force, Army, or Space Force. Following the example of Christ, who came not to be served but to serve and give His life for others, I want to dedicate myself to protecting and serving others through military service. Putting the needs of my nation and my fellow citizens above my own comfort and safety.





But right now, I'm facing an unexpected challenge. I am displaced with no stable housing. My current paycheck is being used to pay off debt I incurred during COVID-19, leaving me without the resources to secure stable housing. After years of putting others first, I find myself in need of the kind of support I've always tried to provide to others.





Let me be clear: I'm not asking for assistance due to lack of initiative. Along with pursuing my Master's degree and earning professional tech certifications. I'm actively searching for roles that could provide more financial security. But the reality is that the job market is difficult right now. Whether it is a higher role in education or a new role in tech, I need a bridge to get there.





I'm humbly asking you to help bear this burden with me. To help me secure stable housing so I can focus on completing my degree, landing a position in tech, and ultimately fulfilling my mission to serve and give back.





I have no safety net, no financial cushion to fall back on, and no strong family foundation for support. Being the first in my family to get this far means I'm building something entirely new, without the resources that come from generational stability.





Everything I've achieved so far has been through faith, hard work, the generosity of people, the guidance of mentors, and the grace of God.

Every contribution, no matter the size, will help me get back on my feet and continue living out the values that have guided me since I was young. I promise to pay every bit of this goodness forward.





I am open to donations, prayers, fellowship, knowledge, and opportunities...

Thank you for considering supporting my journey.





May God bless you abundantly for your kindness and generosity.