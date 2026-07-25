Homecoming for Malik & Mercedes

Hi all — Our first-time NICU parents and we’re 8 weeks into our Twin’s babies stay. Malik & Mercedes were Born at 25+2 weeks, under 700g. It’s been a tough ride they Still on the ventilator now, with what doctors are calling evolving BPD. Feeds are going well, brain scans are okay so far.

Mercedes have had two successful intestinal surgeries so far due to having a perforated

intestine,,the healing process is great. We kindly ask for your moral financial spiritual support for their homecoming to come.

We are setting up this donation page to help ease the financial stress so we can focus entirely on our twins without the looming dread of financial ruin. Your contributions will go directly toward:

Medical and surgical bills not covered by insurance Basic household and living expenses while our twins recovers

Any amount—whether it is $5, $20, or $50—will make a massive difference and bring a profound sense of relief to our family.









Thank you all God bless!!



