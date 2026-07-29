Home sweet home

On April 5th we had a home fire. Since then we have been in a hotel. We’ve been married for 38 years, parents to 8 children. Three of them live at home. My husband is disabled and a veteran. Our son is disabled he has cerebral palsy. Our house is almost ready for us to move back into our home. We are in need of everything. Appliances, furniture, clothes, pot n pans, dishes, cooking utensils, bedding, anything you can do to help is appreciated deeply.