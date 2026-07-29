Home sweet home

Im trying to get my family a place to live .we are currently living with family . My wife and I have 2 amazing children that are 1 and 4 . I work full time plus doing side jobs just to pay our bills . Its hard to save anything when you're living paycheck to paycheck. We have until July to find a place to live and I don't have the best credit . I need help . I want a home that is ours , with a yard and plenty of room for us to grow and the kids to just be kids . I don't know what else to do or where else to go . If anyone out there can help us reach our goal , may God bless you . Thank you