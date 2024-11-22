A Home For the Simkokos

Life for the Simkokos In Malawi

I met my friend McVin Simkoko 10 years ago at an Aids Orphan Rescue Unit in the rural hills of Rumphi, Malawi. I was there on a mission trip to drill a water well so that McVin and the surrounding villagers would have access to water. Getting water is very difficult and time consuming. The nearest "bore hole" (water well) is a half hour walk down an uneven dirt road. It is a grueling, all day task to ensure that you and your family will have enough water to cook, clean, bathe and drink.

Life for McVin, his wife Loveness and their two children, Abijah and Raewyn, has been indescribably hard. During our ten years of friendship, I have helplessly watched from the comfort of my home as they battled to survive deadly snake bites, suffocating asthma attacks, parasites and disease, malaria, broken limbs and fevers, miscarriages and births- most times without access to medical help. They have gone through years of famine, cried as their home and food supply have been washed away by floods or eaten by termites, and experienced the life threatening loss of their crops being destroyed by tornados.

The Pandemic not only brought inflation to our country - it hit Malawi hardest of all. Like all other Malawians, the Simkoko's food security is reliant on the crops that they can grow themselves,(corn) which is restricted to the land they rent and the fertilizer they can buy. One bag of fertilizer is now $85/bag. There is no economy in Malawi. Nearly 71% of the population is living in extreme poverty. Farming is life. If you don't grow it, you don't eat.

I have watched my beautiful friends pray and struggle for what little they have, never once wavering in their trust in God. Many times they have been reluctant to tell us that they have gone days without food so as not to burden us. Never once have they complained about their circumstances. Never once have they asked for help.

It's time to do MORE!

Together, we can make a life-changing impact for the Simkoko family. Here’s how you can help…

McVin and his family NEED their OWN LAND in order to farm enough food to feed themselves. They currently live on government land and are unable to grow their own food there. They need to move to the town of Mzuzu where they can buy their own land and home, as well as have access to the water. They will have enough land to farm the food they need for the year as well as be able to share with other Malawians in need. They will also be able to purchase a home that has a strong foundation, solid walls and roof, running water and electricity. This will be LIFECHANGING!

Please support the Simkokos this Christmas by donating to give them their own home and land! No donation is too small. All funds raised will go directly to the Simkoko family. Together, we can show them that though the world is vast, we are all connected. That even in the remote, small town of Bolero, they are not alone, that God has heard their prayers and that they are loved.

Thank You and God Bless You

Raewyn and The Thrasher Family (Adam, River, Lynx and Foxley)



