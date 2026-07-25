Home Repair

Help Leonor Repair the Home She Calls Home

My name is Jeffery, and I am asking for your help on behalf of a wonderful woman named Leonor Lacayo Vigil, who is 62 years old and lives in Panama.

More than five years ago, Leonor lost her husband. Since then, she has faced life's challenges alone. She survives on only $120 per month from the government—barely enough to cover basic necessities such as food, utilities, and daily living expenses.

Unfortunately, the home she depends on is now in serious need of repair. Years of wear and limited financial resources have left it in unsafe condition. The most urgent repairs include:

Repairing leaks in the roof and ceilings that allow water into the home. Fixing dangerous electrical problems. Repairing damaged and deteriorating walls.

After inspecting the home, contractors have estimated that the necessary repairs will cost approximately $25,000. These repairs are essential to make the home safe, dry, and structurally sound.

No one should have to worry about whether their home is safe while struggling to make ends meet. Leonor has spent years doing the best she can with the very little she receives each month, but these repairs are far beyond what she can afford on her own.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward repairing Leonor's home and giving her a safe place to live. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community would mean just as much.

Your kindness can make a real difference in Leonor's life and remind her that she is not alone during this difficult time.

Thank you for your compassion, generosity, and prayers. Together, we can help restore Leonor's home and give her the safety, dignity, and peace of mind that everyone deserves.



