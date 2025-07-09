Home Repair Help

Hello family, friends and neighbors,

In recent weeks, we've had a lot storms and rainy weather and we had a small leak in our finished attic. After having a company come out, we found a section of our roof is without shingles or protection from the elements. It needs repaired as quickly as possible. Being a widow with a larger family makes it hard to have a large enough fund for these types of things so I'm reaching out and asking for a little help, so that our home doesn't sustain further damage. In this economy, I know all too well how expensive things can be. Whatever God lays on your heart is helpful, whether that is sharing this with others, donating the cost of a cup of coffee or anything more, we really appreciate it as we try to make these repairs as quickly as possible ♥️

Thank you so much and may God richly bless you.

Leah and family