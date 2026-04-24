HOME REPAIR HELP

Hi, Im Ms. Wilson and I am humbly asking for help with an urgent HVAC repair for my home. My air conditioning system has stopped working, and I am facing an unexpected repair cost of $3,000 that I cannot afford on my own at this time.





With the extreme heat, this situation has become very difficult and stressful. I am doing everything I can to manage, but the cost of the repair is beyond what I am currently able to handle financially. Any donation, no matter the amount, would go directly toward restoring safe and reliable air in my home.





Your kindness, prayers, support, and sharing of this campaign would truly mean so much to me. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping in any way you can.

Be Blessed💝



