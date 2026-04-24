Home Repair and property Clean up no

The Aaron family has lived here since 1985 Mom Dad and their two daughters. Dad work hard so his family would always have a home. Dad passed away in 2017 one daughter moved away and has her own family now, Mom (70) and the oldest daughter (43) are still living in the home. I will tell you that the home needs much repair and the property a very good cleaning up. Mom and daughter can't do much I would say their annual income is around $36,000.00 no much to live and very little left for repair and maintenance. They are very greatful to have their home and thank God every day that they have each other and their. I am looking for donations to help with their home repairs and property clean up it's forty years overdue. A thank you and God's blessings to all.