Home Repair





As a single parent raising four children, I am facing the difficult challenge of making essential repairs to our home. The condition of our house is severe and we are forced to rent another place to live because we cannot afford the repairs needed to make our home safe and livable. This has created a significant financial burden as we are trying to cover both housing expenses and the cost of restoring our home. Any contribution, no matter the size, will go directly toward repairing our home and ensuring my family has a secure place to live. If you are able to help, your generosity will make a meaningful difference in the lives of five people who simply need a helping hand during a challenging time. Thank you for your kindness, support, and for sharing our story.



