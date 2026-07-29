HOME OWNER HELP

I need help getting a home ASAP. We are staying with my parents and its just not a environment that I want to be anymore It's affecting all of my kids. I have a 22 year old son he is handicapped and has cerebral palsy and is permanently gonna be in a wheelchair. I have 2 daughters one is 7 years old and my other daughter is 14 year old. My mom babysits for my brother and helps me with babysitting but its always hostile here fighting arguments and I've just had enough. My niece literally bullies and physically abusesmy youngest daughter and has come close to a serious situation I'll have to get medical help. She has alot of aggression and needs special treatment program inpatient she's twice the size of my 7 year old. My oldest daughter has autism and serious mental health issues and its affecting her as well. Also my son doesn't want to be here either anymore. Also we can't have anything around here my niece is always stealing and getting into the food I buy for my kids I barely can take care of mine let alone pay to feed her the way I feel is my brother can give my mom some money to get his daughter what she wants. It's not just that she's broken and destroyed things that my kids got on their birthday and Christmas. I'm literally spending almost 300 to 500 dollars extra a month replacing the stolen food and breaking their things. Shes steals money to take to her mom. Her mom told her to. I can't even have cash or anything its like I can't even leave the house because when I do that's when she sneaks around. It's making it where I can't even save up to get another place to live because I'm replacing 100s of dollars of food or replacing other things she broke.I just need a little bit of help to save up for the initial costs of getting a place. Ive been threatened that they'll throw us out if I reported it. She needs serious help that would have to be inpatient nothing outpatient is working. I've told my brother and mom they need to replace the things that she steals because its not fair to me or my kids. We have our own bedroom I even bought a second refrigerator to put our stuff when we go to appointments and work she's digging in our things breaking them plus steals them. They refuse to replace the things that she's stole or broke. Then its a argument and I'm being told I'm the problem. Not to mention other things aside from her stealing. It's just not a good place for us i don't want hostility every day or constantly replacing our things. I would appreciate any kind of help anyone with funding or do you know somewhere we could go. I think im like a few hundred dollars over housing help im trying to see about that. But I have found some decent apartments or houses being rented out that are within my budget however its the startup I can't get always spending my extra money to replace food thats supposed to feed them and her dad should be the one getting what she wants not me. I need the deposit 1st months rent as well as furnish it. Ive already found cheap furniture and appliances I saved them in my carts. Just please anyone help me