Home is where the heart is

A few years back, my dad passed away and I inherited the house when he first passed away. I was actually clean and sober. I have been clean for almost 2 years and then when he did pass away slowly, I started to fall back and I relapsed and so I went down a pretty dark road for a few years until I ran into some legal problems in which I went to jail and then to a program for over a year while I was going to the program for a year, my mother was supposed to be taking care of the house and taking care of all the property taxes and everything she said was up-to-date, which was a lie . when I first inherited the house , The property taxes were already a year behind so I paid 2023 well in the year 2023, but it was for the year 2022 so when I return back to my father‘s house mind you, this is everything that I have everything that I like it means everything to me I put in my blood sweat and tears and everything into this house. It’s literally all that I have well I thought I had till this year to pay the property taxes like this would be the last year that I could be delinquent or you know it would go and it would be auctioned off, but after this year, I thought I still had this year at least cause that’s what my mother told me well yesterday I got a letter apparently well I already knew that if I didn’t come up with the 3000 over 3000 within up to two months that they were going to auction off my dad‘s house which I live in which is the only thing that I have like I have animals I have it this is this is literally it I don’t have any other family like it’s me my mom‘s in prison and so now like I have no time left to come up with over $3000 or they’re gonna auction off my home I missed the certified letter from the Lake county tax collectors yesterday and I already know that intells that I’m gonna lose my home if I can not come up with the money. I have a part time job that I recently started but before that I had a tough time finding work in the small town that I do live in. I am in recovery and doing good so I can’t seem to wrap my head around why I’m going through one of the toughest situations I never imagined I’d be in. I keep my faith in God and continue to pray that he will know that my heart is pure and that this house isn’t just some house it’s my home and it’s my heart and soul. It’s the last little bit of my father that I have left and if I loose it I’m afraid I may also loose myself. I know times are tough for everybody and although I have learned many life lessons the hard way, I truly have put every ounce of energy , time, effort and love into making this place a place of peace for me and my animals. I don’t usually ask for hand outs and I am honestly a little embarrassed to have to ask for help in this moment but there is just no possible way for me to come up with that type of money within the timeframe I have been given. So I’m reaching out and asking for help any type of help is better then nothing at all and at the end of the day if I don’t come up with all of the money, because now that’s it’s been three years they don’t allow for a “payment plan” like I had assumed they would give me considering the circumstances, if I loose this home I would donate all of the money back. Like I said I did recently start a new job, 30/35 hours a week so I’m trying to come up with whatever I can and still be able to survive and eat. And again thanks to anyone who could or would be able to help me in any way