Home in Jeopardy

I’ve been in my home 26 years, raised my children here, bonded with my neighbors…Pretty great life, that is until last July. March of last year I refinanced the mortgage for some much needed repairs. I had a great job so the new payment wasn’t an issue then July 2nd of last year I lost my job. Company closed the whole department. Took six months to find even a temporary job that paid 1/2 of the previous one. By that time my savings were gone.

I started a new job in January but I’m still not making what I was. I have applied for a modification to the loan, but I have to bring the arrears current before I can get approved. I’ve already paid 1/2 of it but I only have until the end of July to come up with the rest of the money,

Any help would be greatly appreciated. I really don’t want to start over from scratch at 60. Thanks for reading.