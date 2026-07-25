Home Going Celebration

It is with heavy hearts that we are asking for help during one of the most difficult times our family has ever faced. We recently experienced an unexpected and devastating loss in our family, and we are now facing immediate expenses that we were not prepared for.

The emotional pain of losing a loved one is overwhelming, and the financial burden that comes with an unexpected passing has added even more stress during this heartbreaking time. We are raising funds to help cover funeral arrangements and other urgent expenses so that we can focus on grieving, honoring our loved one, and supporting each other.

Any donation, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference and help ease some of the burden our family is carrying right now. If you are unable to donate, we kindly ask that you keep our family in your thoughts and prayers and share this fundraiser with others.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your love, support, and kindness during this incredibly painful time.



