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Home Foreclosure Prevention

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMichael Sonora

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jasmine Sonora

Home Foreclosure Prevention

Hello & God Bless. My name is Michael Anthony & I am a single father who suffered from a car accident (drunk driver) leaving work in February and was let go due to not being able to perform my duties or able to return to work. I have fallen behind on my bills including my water, electricity and mortgage. I have sold off all of my belongings just to be able to keep the water and light on for my son who will be turning 1 year this month of June. I’m not even able to celebrate his birthday as I intended. I do not have family here in the states who are able to provide me any assistance. I am a single father and am looking for any assistance that is able to be provided by the community. I am back working as of this prior week but am making minimum wage through a temp agency and DoorDash everyday before work and on the weekends. I simply am not able to keep up. My home will be up for the foreclosure process on July 10th if I’m not able to come up with the payment for the home. I have reached out to various mortgage assistance programs but all of which require a substantial amount of money to assist me. $7000 is what is owed to the bank in order to get up to date with my mortgage, the bank have been more than helpful with postponing the foreclosure process but no longer are able to hold off. I am certain that paying off the owed balance I am able to maintain a regular payment schedule as I am working about 18 hr days. I rarely get to see my son now a days but fortunately my elderly neighbor is able to watch my son while in out at work. She has truly been a blessing but I know the burden is heavy on her also as she is elderly. I would greatly appreciate any and all assistance provided. I am a very religious and am a humble man. I understand my situation is out of my hands at this point. The credit hit from my mortgage payments have impacted my ability to receive any loans. I was however able to pawn my car note but simply to pay the utilities. I believe I will also lose the vehicle as well but I have a bicycle I am able to ride to the nearest bus stop and catch the bus to work if necessary. My primary concern is my son having a roof over his head as I would not be able to find an apartment for us due to the credit impact and lack of money. Thank you all who have took the time to read through this and understand my situation. May god always walk beside you as he has with me through these hard times. Again, God Bless. Have a wonderful day.

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