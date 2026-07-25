Hope for Us

Due to a domestic incident in April my 14 year old son, myself and our Labrador retriever were kicked out of our home. I have a full time job and provided us a secure place to stay but it is has been expensive and I am ready to rent a place. I don’t like asking for help but I need it to secure a place for us. Once I get in I can keep us in it. It’s just getting in there. There is a 875.00 security deposit. 500.00 pet deposit and 875 first months rent. These are the things I know of. I’m sure there is a credit check. And maybe something for the utility company. It’s nothing spectacular but it will be a great start for us. I know the Lord will take care of us he as taken care us. Nothing is possible without Him! Amen. 🙏🏻