Home for PTSD Chronic pain disabled former Teacher

Hello,

I'm a former Early Childhood Teacher

Who has schizophrenia and PTSD and I'm in a house with my elderly mother with pests. I have no place to go and I'm in much pain. I hear tormenting voices all throughout the day and I have bouts of depression. It would mean so much to me to be able to afford my own house and I believe it would make me happier. Please Donate today and please help me make my dream a reality.