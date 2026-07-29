Home for Mom

My mom has been the greatest mom for over 40 years,taking care of her kids and grandkids. She still works and takes care of us. She deserves a home. A piece of property that belongs to her that she doesn't have to worry about paying rent. If I can get up at least a down payment on a property that will be a blessing. She currently lives with my aunt with my niece and hasn't had her own home in quite some time. I would love to be able to just buy her and acre just to say it's hers. I don't really have a set goal I just know letting my mom finally rest is the goal.