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Home for Hope & Love

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKristian Cherry

Home for Hope & Love

🌟💔 Every night, as I curl up on that tiny couch in my daughter's apartment, I can't help but dream about something so simple yet profound - having a bed of my own. As the new grandma and a struggling single mom to five amazing kids, life has thrown me more than a few curveballs. The last couple of years have been tough—emotionally, financially, physically. 😔 🏠 But here's where it gets personal: I remember every sleepless night, every cramped corner we called home - all the places that were never meant to be forever homes. It’s heartbreaking for me and my grandkids who deserve better. Right now, living in a small apartment with barely any space is our reality—a couch serves as both bed and sofa! 😓 I've always loved cooking for my kids, ever since they were little. It was more than just preparing meals; it was about creating moments of joy amidst chaos. My dream? To open my own restaurant someday... but first, I need a safe space to start turning that dream into reality—a home where we can all sleep without bumping into each other or sharing one tiny bathroom with everyone crammed in. 🍳❤️ This isn’t just about finding a place; it's about dignity and comfort for my family. Imagine the warmth of your own room, the privacy you cherish? That’s what I want most for them—and for myself too! 😌🛏️ But let me be honest: crowdfunding is new to us here at "Home Dreams." This isn't about asking for handouts; it's about believing in a collective effort towards achieving our dreams. Every dollar counts, whether big or small. Together, we can turn this dream into reality—a home where my grandkids won’t have to worry about space anymore and I can finally say goodbye to sleeping on uncomfortable couches! I invite you all not just as supporters but as partners in making a difference for us who strive daily against the odds. Your support could be that stepping stone towards stability, security, and happiness—not just for me but especially for my five amazing kids and grandkids who are counting on this moment too. 🌈💖 Let’s make history together! Will you join our journey to turning 'Home Dreams' into life-changing reality? Together we can help us find comfort, create memories in a space that truly feels like home 🏡😊 #FamilyDreams #HousingHope #HomeIsWhereTheHeartNeedsToBe P.S. Every little bit counts! Donate what you can—even $5 makes a difference when multiplied by many hearts coming together to help make miracles happen for us here at "Home Dreams." Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and let’s start making dreams come true one home at a time! 💕 #DreamBigger #HopeAndHomes

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