Home for family

My family and I were given 30 days to leave the house we currently live in and have for 3 years. The owners are selling the house. We have 2 kids,.ages 14 and 6 which our 6 year old is on full disability. We have no where to go since it was thrown on us at random. Seeking some help with either getting funds to get motel rooms until we find a home or enough funds to get a deposit to get into a house right away