The Noyes Family Rebuild

Hello,

On October 14th, the life of an amazing family of seven was devastated. They awoke late last night to a fire in the living room. The mother of five beautiful young children (15, 8, 4, 2, 6mo.) was tasked unexpectedly in the middle of the night with evacuating a 2-story home in the mountains. They escaped as quickly as they could. Unfortunately, the home, is a total loss and the family pet of 13 years is still not accounted for. This incredible pillar to the community is now homeless, lost and looking for help. They also have a physical drop-off location in east Tennessee at First Baptist Church. 951 TN-92, Dandridge, TN 37725 (Attn: Malcom and Ashley). We will be departing central Virginia early Friday morning to take down local donations and assist with the rebuilding of their life. Drop us a prayer if you are interested in meeting with me before I leave.

Not much more to say other than please, and thank you.